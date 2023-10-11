Simplify Grinding, Mixing, Alloying, Homogenising in Your Lab!

Insert the grinding bowl, start, finished! With automatic grinding bowl clamping, imbalance control and comminution down to the nano range - grinding has never been as safe.
Planetary Ball Mills are the first choice for fast, loss-free fine grinding for efficient sample preparation for analysis of hard, medium-hard, soft, brittle and moist samples.
The FRITSCH’s premium line Planetary Mills PULVERISETTE 5 and 7 can grind, alloy, mix and homogenise reliably at bowl speeds of up to 2200 rpm in a very short time down to a final fineness of < 100 nm. Sample quantities of 1 to 60 ml (PULVERISETTE 7) or 15 to 450 ml (PULVERISETTE 5) can be processed simultaneously at the two grinding stations.
Planetary Micro Mill PULVERISETTE 7 premium line: nano grinding for small quantities in 2 grinding bowls of 20 ml to 80 ml volume.
Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH
The Top 3 Advantages of the Planetary Mills premium line
- Faster: final fineness down to <100 nm in 3 minutes due to high bowl speed of up to 2200 rpm
- Safer: automatic grinding bowl clamping – user-independent, reproducible and safe
- User-friendly: easy grinding bowl insertion and blockage of the start if operating state is impermissible
For both wet and dry grinding, the process is easy to start due to the guided positioning of the grinding bowl and the automatic bowl detection for the correct speed. Due to the automatic grinding bowl clamping, you grind with the reassuring feeling that the grinding bowl is always correctly mounted and clamped, without the need for any cumbersome screwing. Grinding has never been as safe.
The optional EASY GTM system lets you continuously monitor gas pressure and temperature directly the in the grinding bowl during the grinding process. Your advantage: easy and safe monitoring and analysis of thermal effects, physical and chemical reactions or increases/decreases in pressure.
Get to know the FRITSCH Planetary Mills premium line
Videos, Whitepapers and up-dated information on
Application consultation
- How you can fast and easily turn your material into a homogeneous sample for first-rate analysis - ask our experts and experience the FRITSCH instruments virtually directly at your workplace. Make your appointment now: www.fritsch-international.com/appointment
Test the FRITSCH Planetary Mills
- Send us your most difficult sample – we will carry out an individual sample grinding for you. Compare for yourself!