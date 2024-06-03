New Emerson Pressure Valves Ensure Flexible, Accurate Control for High-Precision Manufacturing

Emerson today announced the new AVENTICSTM Series 625 Sentronic Proportional Pressure Control Valves. With a control deviation of less than 0.5%, the new valves are designed to deliver highly accurate, electronic proportional pressure control and provide the flexibility needed to support sophisticated pneumatic control engineering applications. Data acquisition software (DaS) software included with Series 625 Sentronic valves also make it possible to quickly startup, monitor and control valves directly on a PC.

Image Credit: Emerson

“In high-precision equipment, such as that used for flame cutting and laser eye surgery, accuracy and control are critical,” said Nicolas Jacquet, director of product management for Emerson’s discrete automation business. “Series 625 Sentronic valves are engineered to precisely control pressure, flow rate, power, speed, distance and angular positions. As part of the extensive AVENTICS portfolio of cylinders, valves, air preparation and pressure regulators, the Series 625 Sentronic is a core technology for factory automation.”

Four valve sizes from 1 millimeter up to 20 mm support a comprehensive range of flow rates, from 55 liters per minute to 4,700 l/min. Pressure capabilities range from vacuum levels up to 50 bar, which can reduce the overall number of valves required for a machine design. Housing material is available in brass, aluminum or stainless steel and sealing material in nitrile (NBR) or fluoroelastomer (FKM) options. There are also three sets of connectors, M12 5-pin, M12 8-pin and M16 7-pin.

As development and manufacturing phases continue to get shorter, fast startup procedures and reliable, controllable manufacturing processes are more important than ever. Using the DaS software, operators can diagnose, control, repair or individually configure valves. They can also perform cascade controls when applications require exceptional precision and other complex control loops. The expanded range of diagnostic and monitoring functions include input pressure, commanded pressure, internal temperature and ethernet communication.