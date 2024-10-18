TECH TALK - Recent Advances in Thermal Analysis Reviewed

NETZSCH TECH TALK is a condensed 30 Minute Talk on the latest technological advancements in Thermal Analysis.

Join our three product experts and let them guide you through new and exciting innovations in the world of materials characterization, starting with a brief introduction by Dr. Martin Brunner, Head of R&D, at NETZSCH Analyzing & Testing.

This event will be presented online on December 5th, 2024 at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. (CET - German winter time)

Session 1

December 5th, 2024 | 9 - 9:30 a.m. CET /

4 - 4:30 p.m. CST / 01:30 - 2 p.m. IST

Session 2

December 5th, 2024 | 4 - 4:30 p.m. CET / 10 - 10:30 a.m. EST

This is What You Can Expect:

Introducing Our Latest Instrument for Precise c p Measurements

Dr. Michael Schöneich

Product Line Manager STA, EGA

Discover our new thermal analysis solution, designed for enhanced lab efficiency. Featuring a wide temperature range, modular design, and advanced atmosphere control, it offers precise, reproducible results for various applications. The intuitive touch display and powerful software streamline your workflow, saving you valuable time. Elevate your research with this innovative addition to your lab.

Exploring the Innovations in Thermal Conductivity

Dr. André Lindemann

Product Line Manager TPP, Fire Testing

Its advanced design offers enhanced temperature stability, fast measurement times, and non-contact infrared detection for accurate results. Intelligent software and versatile sample holders make it adaptable for various materials − from solids to liquids. Experience fast, precise, and versatile thermal analysis with our new system.

Exciting Innovations for Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer 303

Dr. Wiebold Wurpts

Product Line Manager DMA, TMA, DIL

We are introducing four new features to our dynamic mechanical analyzer. Along with its impressive force range of ±50 N and temperature capability from -170 to +800 °C, you can now benefit from a new humidity option for testing under defined conditions, UV light exposure for Curing (Crosslinking Reactions)Literally translated, the term “crosslinking“ means “cross networking”. In the chemical context, it is used for reactions in which molecules are linked together by introducing covalent bonds and forming three-dimensional networks.curing reactions, an integrated USB camera for real-time sample observation, and a TMA mode that combines dynamic mechanical analysis with thermal expansion measurements. These enhancements provide deeper insights into material behavior, elevating your analysis capabilities.

Setting New Standards up to High Forces

Dr. Wiebold Wurpts

Product Line Manager DMA, TMA, DIL

Our latest instrument offers dynamic force ranges up to 500 N and static loads up to 1500 N, ideal for testing large or stiff samples. Designed for elastomers and reinforced materials, it features flexible roller bearings for bending tests and interchangeable plates for tensile testing. The high-temperature version can reach temperatures up to 1500 °C, enabling precise measurements.

