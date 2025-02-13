Introducing the New Litesizer DLS: Advancing Particle Analysis with Precision and Efficiency

Anton Paar is proud to announce the new Litesizer DLS, a groundbreaking dynamic light scattering (DLS) instrument that sets new standards for particle analysis. Designed for precision, reliability, and user convenience, the Litesizer DLS combines advanced features with intuitive operation, making it the ideal choice for laboratories seeking high-quality analytical results. Measure particles in the size range of 0.3 nm to 12 µm.

Image Credit: Anton Paar GmbH

Key Features Include:

Unmatched particle sizing accuracy: Three different detection angles to measure a wide array of samples, while eliminating errors risk with automatic angle selection. Plus, the Multi-Angle Particle Sizing (MAPS) mode of the Litesizer DLS 701 ensures exceptional peak resolution for challenging multi-modal samples.

Real-time sample monitoring: Continuous transmittance measurement detects sedimentation and agglomeration during analysis, enhancing data reliability.

Market-leading zeta potential analysis: The Litesizer DLS 501 and 701 offer innovations like Anton Paar’s patented cmPALS technology and the Omega Cuvette guarantee superior reproducibility by addressing aging effects and minimizing electrical gradients.

Fluorescence and polarization filters: They can be used in all three angles, enable advanced applications, for example particle concentration analysis of quantum dots.

The Litesizer DLS supports laboratories of all sizes with models tailored for different needs. They offer robust performance, flexibility, and straightforward operation. With Kalliope software, measurements are simple and efficient, requiring only three clicks. Users can instantly access results through predefined reports or customize detailed analyses with full compliance to 21 CFR Part 11 standards.

The Litesizer DLS instruments offer additional measuring modes such as particle concentration, molecular mass, transmittance and refractive index determination. The particle concentration measurement mode of the Litesizer DLS 701, enabling calibration-free concentration analysis for up to three distinct size populations within a single sample. This mode supports both monodisperse and polydisperse samples across a wide concentration range, regardless of whether single-angle DLS or MAPS is used.

The Litesizer DLS redefines particle analysis and zeta potential analysis to the maximum. Explore the future of particle analysis with Anton Paar’s Litesizer DLS series.