Posted in | News | Nanomaterials and Nanotechnology

Introducing the New Litesizer DLS: Advancing Particle Analysis with Precision and Efficiency

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Anton Paar is proud to announce the new Litesizer DLS, a groundbreaking dynamic light scattering (DLS) instrument that sets new standards for particle analysis. Designed for precision, reliability, and user convenience, the Litesizer DLS combines advanced features with intuitive operation, making it the ideal choice for laboratories seeking high-quality analytical results. Measure particles in the size range of 0.3 nm to 12 µm.

Image Credit: Anton Paar GmbH

Key Features Include:

  • Unmatched particle sizing accuracy: Three different detection angles to measure a wide array of samples, while eliminating errors risk with automatic angle selection. Plus, the Multi-Angle Particle Sizing (MAPS) mode of the Litesizer DLS 701 ensures exceptional peak resolution for challenging multi-modal samples.
  • Real-time sample monitoring: Continuous transmittance measurement detects sedimentation and agglomeration during analysis, enhancing data reliability.
  • Market-leading zeta potential analysis: The Litesizer DLS 501 and 701 offer innovations like Anton Paar’s patented cmPALS technology and the Omega Cuvette guarantee superior reproducibility by addressing aging effects and minimizing electrical gradients.
  • Fluorescence and polarization filters: They can be used in all three angles, enable advanced applications, for example particle concentration analysis of quantum dots.

The Litesizer DLS supports laboratories of all sizes with models tailored for different needs. They offer robust performance, flexibility, and straightforward operation. With Kalliope software, measurements are simple and efficient, requiring only three clicks. Users can instantly access results through predefined reports or customize detailed analyses with full compliance to 21 CFR Part 11 standards.

The Litesizer DLS instruments offer additional measuring modes such as particle concentration, molecular mass, transmittance and refractive index determination. The particle concentration measurement mode of the Litesizer DLS 701, enabling calibration-free concentration analysis for up to three distinct size populations within a single sample. This mode supports both monodisperse and polydisperse samples across a wide concentration range, regardless of whether single-angle DLS or MAPS is used.

The Litesizer DLS redefines particle analysis and zeta potential analysis to the maximum. Explore the future of particle analysis with Anton Paar’s Litesizer DLS series.

Source:

Anton Paar GmbH

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Anton Paar GmbH. (2025, February 13). Introducing the New Litesizer DLS: Advancing Particle Analysis with Precision and Efficiency. AZoM. Retrieved on February 14, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64240.

  • MLA

    Anton Paar GmbH. "Introducing the New Litesizer DLS: Advancing Particle Analysis with Precision and Efficiency". AZoM. 14 February 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64240>.

  • Chicago

    Anton Paar GmbH. "Introducing the New Litesizer DLS: Advancing Particle Analysis with Precision and Efficiency". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64240. (accessed February 14, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Anton Paar GmbH. 2025. Introducing the New Litesizer DLS: Advancing Particle Analysis with Precision and Efficiency. AZoM, viewed 14 February 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64240.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Anton Paar GmbH

See all content from Anton Paar GmbH

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback