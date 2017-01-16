High-Precision Trace Moisture Transmitter for High-Purity Gas Applications

Michell’s Pura range of trace moisture transmitters were developed for applications where purity of gases is of critical importance and even trace amounts of moisture are considered to be a contaminant.

Based on Michell’s tried-and-tested ceramic impedance moisture sensor, the Pura is capable of measuring dew points between -120 and -40°C dew point, or, in terms of absolute moisture content, 1 ppb V to 126.71ppm V . This focus towards drier measurements optimises the performance for applications such as semiconductor manufacture, where the near-total absence of moisture is crucial to quality.

As with all of Michell’s dew-point transmitters, the Pura is simple to install and easy to operate. An optional display is also available to create a highly accurate, yet cost-effective hygrometer. Routine maintenance is also simple as the Pura is also included in the Michell Instruments’ sensor exchange programme. Effectively providing a life-time warranty, the exchange programme allows users to ensure their sensor is always calibrated, while keeping their process running.

As well as semi-conductor manufacture, the Pura range is also widely used in fibre optic production, optical coating processes and industrial gas manufacture.