The World’s Fastest Metals Analyser Vulcan, Launched by Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments has launched Vulcan, the fastest metals analyser with the most advanced reporting tools on the market. Vulcan is an ergonomic, balanced handheld LIBS (Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) analyser with a simple user interface. Vulcan has been designed for the rapid identification of a wide range of alloys in manufacturing plants within multiple industries and the scrap metal processing/recycling markets world-wide.