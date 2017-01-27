Bruker Acquires Leading Nanoindentation Company, Hysitron

Bruker recently announced the acquisition of Hysitron, Inc., a leading technology company dealing with the development, manufacture, and sale of nanomechanical test instrumentation. This acquisition adds Hysitron’s ground-breaking nanomechanical testing instruments to Bruker’s currently available portfolio of surface profilometers, atomic force microscopes (AFMs), and tribology and mechanical testing systems, thus improving Bruker’s key role in nanomaterials research markets. In 2016, Hysitron’s revenues amounted to almost $20 million. Financial details related to the transaction were not disclosed.

Hysitron® is a privately-held company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. It has pioneered solutions ideal for measuring mechanical properties of materials at the nanoscale since 1992. The company’s industry-leading nanoindentation products are used by leading industrial and academic engineers and researchers, semiconductor applications, and the life sciences. Hysitron's instrument capabilities include microindentation, nanoindentation, modulus mapping, tribology, dynamic mechanical analysis, and in-situ SEM (scanning electron) and TEM (transmission electron) nanomechanical testing.

Hysitron has been recognized as the global market and technology leader in the field of nanomechanical property measurements for quite some time. As a leader in atomic force microscopy instrumentation, we plan to realize a number of valuable application synergies by adding Hysitron’s instruments to our Bruker NANO Group nanoscale surface and materials characterization product portfolio. In addition, Hysitron’s products are quite complementary to our macroscale mechanical and tribology test instruments, providing the most complete range of testing capabilities to the market. Mark R. Munch, Ph.D., President of the Bruker NANO Group.

“We have built a strong reputation at Hysitron for truly top-level instrumentation that pushes the limits of nanoindenting technology, but have been looking to leverage the strengths of a larger global organization to help bring these capabilities to their full potential,” added Thomas Wyrobek, CEO and Co-Founder of Hysitron, Inc. “With Bruker’s great commitment to research and their long history of academic collaboration, we are excited about the ways they can provide the global infrastructure and processes that we have always wanted, while maintaining intense focus on developing the best possible solutions to enable our customers’ success.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. Our actual future performance may differ materially from such expectations as a result of important risk factors, which include, in addition to those identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and our other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, risks and uncertainties associated with our ability to finalize and close, and then manage and integrate the acquisition of Hysitron, Inc. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law or regulation.