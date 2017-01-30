Hitachi High-Technologies and Picosun Oy launch a collaboration in Plasma-enhanced ALD

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (TSE:8036, Hitachi High-Tech) and Picosun Oy announce a revolutionary technological co-operation in plasma-enhanced atomic layer deposition (PE-ALD). The aim of this co-operation is to bring thin film coating technologies to a completely new level. Hitachi High-Tech’s and Picosun’s joint breakthrough, the novel Microwave Electron Cyclotron Resonance (ECR) ALD technology will disrupt all advanced semiconductor industries.

In the PE-ALD reactor, Hitachi High-Tech’s powerful ECR plasma generator is integrated with Picosun’s industry-proven, digitally controlled ALD system. Consequently, the quality of the deposited materials is substantially better, and the deposition process is much more precise than existing traditional ALD and plasma-enhanced ALD methods.

Some superior results for various nitride and oxide films have been confirmed with 300 mm semiconductor wafers so far and some other process applications are under evaluation.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including Science & Medical Systems, Electronic Device Systems, Industrial Systems, and Advanced Industrial Products. The company's consolidated sales for FY 2015 were approx. ¥629 billion [USD5.8 billion].

For further information, visit http://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/.

Picosun provides the most advanced ALD thin film coating technology to enable the industrial leap into the future, with turn-key production solutions and unmatched expertise in the field. Today, PICOSUN™ ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous major industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in North America, Singapore, Taiwan, China, and Japan, and a world-wide sales and support network.

For more information visit www.picosun.com.