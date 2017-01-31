Room Temperature Curing Epoxy Features Low Thermal Resistance

Formulated for use in demanding thermal management applications, Master Bond EP30TC is a two component epoxy that contains a robust thermally conductive filler with very fine particle sizes. This NASA low outgassing certified system can be used for bonding, coating, sealing and encapsulating for the aerospace, electronic, optical and OEM industries.

EP30TC exhibits a thermal conductivity of 18-20 BTU•in/ft2•hr•°F [2.60-2.88 W/(m•K)] and has the ability to be applied in sections as thin as 5-15 microns, resulting in a low thermal resistance of 7-10 x 10-6 K•m2/W. This compound is a reliable electrical insulator and has a volume resistivity of over 1014 ohm-cm. It is serviceable over the wide temperature range of -100°F to +300°F [-73°C to +149°C].

EP30TC features a low viscosity with excellent flow properties making it well suited for coating and potting applications. As a two part system, it requires a 10 to 1 mix ratio by weight. Color coding facilitates mixing with Part A being gray and Part B being clear. It can be cured at room or elevated temperatures, but to achieve optimum properties, the recommended cure schedule is overnight at ambient temperature followed by 2-3 hours at 150-200°F.

This system bonds well to metals, composites, ceramics, glass and many plastics. It delivers superior physical strength properties, with a tensile strength of 5,000-6,000 psi, a compressive strength of 24,000-26,000 psi and a tensile modulus of 500,000-550,000 psi. Dimensionally stable, EP30TC also has very low shrinkage upon curing and a low coefficient of thermal expansion.

This product is available for use in ½ pint, pint, quart, gallon and 5 gallon container kits, as well as in premixed and frozen syringes.