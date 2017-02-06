Scott Miller Joins Ambrell as Pan European Sales Manager

Ambrell Corporation, a leading source of innovative induction heating solutions worldwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Miller into a new role as Pan-European Sales Manager. He will be responsible for Central and Eastern Europe and the southern portion of the United Kingdom and will have an office in Ambrell’s Cheltenham, United Kingdom facility.

Mr. Miller is a degreed engineer with over 25 years of experience in the tube, pipe and long product industries. He has extensive skills in national and international customer service, industrial equipment, sales, contracts, and the management of international agents, representatives and distributors. He has also been a member of the European Management Board of the International Tube Association.

Previously, Mr. Miller was a Global Sales Manager for steel mill capital equipment and regularly traveled internationally for customer support, sales activities. He has worked as an advisor at the board level with clients from the oil country tubular goods (OCTG), automotive, and international steel industries. He is looking forward to working with customers from these and other industries to help them enhance their manufacturing processes with Ambrell induction heating solutions.

We’re excited to have Scott Miller on the Ambrell team. His engineering background, knowledge of key market segments and history of creating and maintaining outstanding customer relationships will be a huge asset to our customers and Ambrell. He will be a key contributor that will enable us to better penetrate Central and Eastern Europe while delivering our new clients a superior customer experience. Tony Mazzullo, President and CEO of Ambrell

