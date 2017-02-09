Foam Expo: A Platform for the Polymer Foam Manufacturing Supply Chain

Later this month North America’s first free-to-attend exhibition and conference for the technical foam industry will launch in Novi, Michigan, hosting 200+ exhibiting companies and 2,500 professionals involved in the manufacture and purchase of technical foam products and services.

Foam Expo will provide an opportunity for engineers, program managers, R&D, buyers and procurement teams to discover foam processing and manufacturing technology and innovations for applications including automotive, aerospace, packaging, construction and sports & leisure.

With a three-day two-track sessions agenda discussing advancements in foam manufacturing and applications, the Conference @ Foam Expo will feature speakers from companies such as Woodbridge, Ford Motor Company, Huntsman, Toyota, Omni Tech and Lear. Key conference topics include: Examining The Benefits of Foam as an Alternative Design Material; Harmonizing Industry Standards for the Reduction of Volatile Organic Compounds; and Adopting Sustainable Materials: The Implementation of Soy Bean Oil in the Automotive Industry.

The exhibition floor offers an equally impressive line-up with chemicals companies and major foam producers displaying the latest solutions in foam manufacturing and foam applications. Exhibitors include: The Dow Chemical Company, Chem-Trend, Adchem, Chromaflo, Chemours, Creative Foam, Zotefoams, Rogers, WM.T.Burnett, Fostek, FXi, Griswold, Huntington Foam and many more. View the full exhibitor list online.

FOAM EXPO 2017

February 28-March 2, Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, Michigan, USA

For further information about attending Foam Expo, please contact info@foam-expo.com.

Register for a free pass including access to the exhibition, all conference sessions and networking events.