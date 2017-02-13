NIGHTSEA and EMS Launch 3rd Annual KEY Award in Fluorescence Stereo Microscopy for New Faculty

Fluorescence microscopy has become a valuable tool for imaging and differentiating structures in research, education, and industry. Its applications have spread across the life, materials, and forensic sciences as well as geology, chemistry, and semiconductors. To help young faculty members in these areas set up their first labs, NIGHTSEA, providers of the Stereo Microscope Fluorescence Adapter (SFA), are again partnering with well-known accessories supplier, EMS-Diatome, to offer the KEY Award: an equipment grant of a NIGHTSEA SFA with two excitation/emission combinations plus $750 in equipment or supplies selected from the full EMS catalog.

The 3rd annual KEY Award will grant a researcher setting up their first lab a NIGHTSEA Stereo Microscope Fluorescence adapter system as well as $750 in equipment or supplies from EMS.

According to NIGHTSEA’s founder, Dr. Charles Mazel, “The KEY Award is our way of acknowledging the impact of my own mentors and of giving back to the scientific community.”

The KEY Award is open to individuals entering their first faculty position at a U. S. (including U. S. territories) non-profit college or university in calendar year 2017. The deadline for application is June 3 with the winner being announced August 1. Equipment will be sent to the awardee at their new institution.

Last year’s winner, Dr. Sarah Petersen of Kenyon College, uses her NIGHTSEA system with zebrafish in both her undergraduate classroom and in research to identify novel genetic factors for nervous system development and to characterize small molecules that drive the generation of the myelin sheath that protects nerves.

The KEY award acknowledges the mentors who had a profound impact on Dr. Mazel’s own R&D career:

‘K’: Dr. Les Kaufman, Professor of Biology at Boston University;

‘E’: Dr. Harold E. ‘Doc’ Edgerton of MIT and Dr. Thomas Eisner of Cornell University.

‘Y’: The remarkable husband and wife team of Drs. Charlie and Clarice Yentsch.

For further details and an application form, visit https://www.nightsea.com/key-award/