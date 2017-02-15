Industry Fair 2017: Arburg presents entry-level electric machine

Arburg will be present at the Industry Fair in Celje (Slovenia) from 4 to 7 April 2017 with an efficient injection moulding application: at the Arburg stand, 31 in Hall K, an Allrounder from the new electric entry-level Golden Electric series will produce a cover for a dog lead that can be worn around the wrist. Thanks to consistent standardisation, the injection moulding machine offers an excellent price/performance ratio. A linear Multilift Select robotic system performs the handling tasks.

• Golden Electric machine series: Cost-effective entry into electric moulded part production

• Standardised: High-quality technology at an attractive price/performance ratio

• Multilift Select: Efficient automated moulded part production

Arburg offers wide-ranging expertise in the area of efficient plastic part production. We will be demonstrating this at the Industry Fair 2017 with an entry-level electric machine from the Golden Electric series. Moreover, Arburg also offers efficient automation solutions, designs and implements complete turnkey systems for the Slovenian market and has more than three decades of experience in IT networking of machines and Industry 4.0. Stephan Doehler, Arburg's Director of European Sales

Entry into electric moulded part production

Arburg added the "Golden Electric" machine series to its range in spring 2016 with the aim of facilitating cost-effective entry into electric moulded part production. Like their successful "Golden Edition" hydraulic counterparts, the new electric machines offer an excellent price/performance ratio thanks to consistent standardisation, e.g. a fixed combination of distance between tie-bars, clamping force and injection unit size.

At the Industry Fair 2017, an Allrounder 370 E with a clamping force of 600 kN and a size 170 injection unit will produce two covers in a cycle time of around 28,5 seconds. These are components of flexibly extendible dog leads (Lishinu) and can be worn on the wrist like a bracelet, for example when taking exercise. The exhibit operates with a 2-cavity mould from Slovenian company Tehnomat. The finished ABS moulded parts are removed and set down by a Multilift Select linear robotic system.

High-performance, precise, energy efficient

The Allrounder Golden Electric is available in four machine sizes with clamping forces from 600 to 2,000 kN.

The dual five-point toggle system ensures fast, high-performance cycles. The play-free spindle drives operate with high precision. The position-regulated screw ensures high moulded part quality.

The new electric machine series also features liquid-cooled motors and servo inverters and offers benefits in terms of energy efficiency, short dry cycle times and high reproducibility. Compared to standard hydraulic machines, the high efficiency of the servo motors, continuous power adaptation and energy recovery during braking achieve energy savings of up to 55 percent. The machines are also easy to maintain, thanks to swivelling injection units, plug-in cylinder modules and further improved lubrication and cooling.

Cost-effective automation

The Multilift Select is the entry-level model among the linear Arburg robotic systems. It features servo-electric drives and is fully integrated in the Selogica machine control system. For the operator this means: only one data set, a familiar approach during programming and synchronisation of robotic system and machine. Moreover, the teach-in function means that the Multilift Select is extremely easy to program. The advantages of this strategy are evident: programming times and conversion procedures are efficiently shortened, handling sequences are more reliable overall and training costs are much lower.