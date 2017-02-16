Hiden Analytical 35 Year Anniversary

2017 marks Hiden Analytical’s 35th year of continuous and independent operation in the fields of mass spectrometry and gas sorption science, independent operation creating a unique and successful company culture orientated both to the researcher and to the process industry.

In 1982 Hiden Analytical, then a new start-up company in England, commenced manufacture of quadrupole mass spectrometers for the vacuum processing element of the semiconductor fabrication industry. Application areas expanded as new products developed, initially to include general gas analysis followed by later innovations introduced to address the specific area of direct external ion measurement for plasma process diagnostics and for secondary ion monitoring(the SIMS technique).

1992 saw Hiden enter the field of microgravimetric gas sorption measurement in collaboration with the University of Birmingham, and dedicated sister-company Hiden Isochema was established to address this specific product area. A USA company was formed in 1996 to provide the US sales and service function for the full Hiden product range, with offices currently established in Michigan, New Hampshire and in California. Now, in 2017, representation extends through Europe, Asia and through North and South America.

The product range is extensive, with instrumentation for gas analysis through the pressure range from 30 bar to ultrahigh vacuum, for catalyst characterisation, for plasma diagnostics, for SIMS measurement, for sorption science. The needs of the R and D user continue to be a significant element of the overall business philosophy, with a dedicated product support team committed to providing custom-engineered system integration solutions and ongoing technical support.

