Genomics Community Welcomes ‘Seed Busting’ Microplate

Porvair Sciences launched their new Seed Genomics microplate at the recent Plant & Animal Genomics 2017 conference in San Diego (USA) and received an enthusiastic response from the assembled scientists.

Visiting genomic researchers were particularly impressed by the strong reinforced polypropylene deep well plate with its matching polypropylene cap mats. The extra ribbing underneath the plate to support its use in a GenoGrinder® bead beater system* was a feature welcomed by many visitors who saw the plate.

A leading UK contract genomics lab later tested the plates and found that they could survive 4 minutes of bead beating with barley seeds, a notoriously hard carpel to crack, in a GenoGrinder® system at 1750 rpm using a 6mm steel grinding ball. According to the technician who tested it, this is unprecedented as most commercially-available deep well microplates crack under this level of applied force.

Steve Knight - Sales Director of Porvair Sciences, commented “We went to San Diego with a whole stack of seed genomics plates to give away not really knowing if we had done the right thing. The overwhelming response from the researchers, scientists and technicians we spoke to was that a reinforced and specially strengthened deep well microplate for bead-beating was a most welcome addition to the seed genomics laboratory. Off the back of this success we will consider expanding the range into other formats soon”.

Samples of this new extractable-free polypropylene 2.1ml square well, pyramid based-plate are still available free of charge from Porvair Sciences by contacting them at [email protected] or calling +44 (0)1978 666222.

Established in 1992, Porvair Sciences is one of the largest global manufacturers of ultra-clean microplates for life science, synthetic chemistry and many other applications.  Porvair Sciences Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Porvair plc.

