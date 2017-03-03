WITec GmbH introduces a transformed user experience at Pittcon 2017

The Pittcon Conference and Expo in Chicago will see the introduction of results-oriented hardware and software advancements that combine to extend WITec’s lead in Raman imaging and SPM innovation.

Speed, sensitivity and resolution; faster and easier than ever before

WITec will present new developments that focus on delivering meaningful, useful results to researchers in a wide variety of fields.

WITec Suite FIVE provides intuitive and sophisticated control of measurements, guided by new software wizards, from initial setup through data post-processing and correlation. Also included with Suite FIVE is WITec’s novel TrueComponent Analysis. This data-processing function expedites the identification and location of chemical components in a sample.

A new automated objective turret enables magnification selection with a mouse click and stored offset correction.

The WITec EasyLink handheld controller gives the user an immediate, tactile interface with the instrument.

WITec’s TrueSurface Microscopy, the groundbreaking innovation that originated topographic Raman imaging, has been comprehensively updated with one-pass operation and closed-loop active monitoring.

Display your data acquisition skills and win

See all the new WITec developments at booth #1638 at the Pittcon 2017 Conference & Expo in McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois from March 5th to the 9th. Join us to compete in a memory challenge.

Participants will attempt to match images of samples and measurements on a screen. The participant with the fastest completed set for each day will be awarded an EasyLink handheld controller (Xbox-compatible) and an Xbox One will be given away in a later drawing.

