A Novel and Intuitive Operating Concept Revolutionizes Raman Imaging

Advanced functionality, accelerated workflow and enhanced hardware control.

WITec, manufacturer of Raman and scanning-probe microscopes, presents a new operating concept with the powerful and intuitive Suite FIVE at Pittcon 2017. Sophisticated features and hands-on control transform the user experience, enabling the researcher to move from setup to results with unprecedented ease.

Suite FIVE provides an integrated tool for data acquisition, evaluation and post-processing that enables researchers to quickly extract key information from their experiments. All Raman, AFM, SNOM and WITec correlative microscopy measurement modes are supported.

Suite FIVE combines new functionality with a simplified operating concept that encompasses both software and hardware. The greater automation and intuitive interface speed up the process and improves the results of data acquisition and analysis. It’s altogether more accessible and powerful. Dr. Joachim Koenen - Managing Director, WITec

Suite FIVE introduces several features for enhanced performance and usability:

A new software wizard guides the user through the complete investigation, from initial settings and acquisition through data and image post-processing. Presets and highlighted analytical paths accelerate the generation of high-quality images.

TrueComponent Analysis is a unique post-processing function for confocal Raman imaging measurements that automatically establishes the number of components in a sample, locates them in the image, and differentiates their individual spectra. This delivers meaningful, comprehensive information with one operation.

Hardware control from within the software has also been strengthened. The new handheld multifunction controller EasyLink provides a tactile and intuitive interface for directing the motorized stages, white light illumination, laser power, autofocus, cantilever positioning and objective selection with the new automated turret. This further integration of WITec’s hardware and software provides greater synergy and speed while transforming the user experience.

TrueComponent Analysis is the standout technical achievement, without peer in the industry, though all the new features contribute to a transformed user experience. These are results-oriented developments with benefits that will be immediately apparent to the researcher, Dr. Olaf Hollricher -Managing Director, R&D at WITec.

WITec Suite FIVE will be presented at Pittcon 2017 Conference & Expo at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois from March 5th to the 9th. See all the new WITec developments at booth #1638.