Breakthrough Technology for Microwave Peptide Synthesis Significantly Lowers Solvent Usage

The Liberty Blue™ Microwave Peptide Synthesizer significantly alters the paradigm of peptide synthesis, enabling peptide chemists to make a 30-residue peptide in 2 hours.

The Liberty Blue technology allows for 4-minute cycle times and a 90% reduction in solvent usage compared to existing methods for making peptides.

The technology represents significant advances in hardware design, as well as remarkable improvements to the chemistry, resulting in greater speed and flexibility, better peptide purities and yields, and improved reliability.

The systems’ patent-pending Flex-AddTM Technology provides infinite volume variability with a high degree of accuracy and precision, allowing the Liberty Blue coverage of a wide scale range from 0.02 to 5 mmol, the broadest range of any line of research scale microwave peptide synthesizers.

Designed for maximum speed, efficiency, and ease-of-use, the Liberty Blue is available in a manual, automated, and high-throughput system configuration. The systems feature CEM’s patented technology for using microwave energy for both the coupling and deprotection steps of the synthesis, ensuring higher purities and yields faster than ever before.

The Liberty Blue technology, known as High-Efficiency Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (HE-SPPS), was recently featured in Organic Letters1 and C&E News2.

Sources

1High-Efficiency Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis, Organic Letters, 2014, 16 (3), pp 940–943, DOI: 10.1021/ol4036825

2Faster and Cleaner Peptide Synthesis, C&E News, 2014, Feb. 10, p27