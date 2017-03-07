LECO’s Robert J. Warren Receives Pittcon Heritage Award

Robert Warren

LECO Corporation is pleased to announce that President Emeritus, Robert J. Warren is the recipient of this year’s Pittcon Heritage Award.

The Heritage Award has been given since 2002, presented jointly by Pittcon and the Chemical Heritage Foundation, and is meant to “honor visionaries whose entrepreneurial careers shaped the instrumentation and laboratory supplies community, and by doing so have transformed the scientific community at large”.

Pittcon hosted a special awards ceremony for the occasion on Sunday, March 5th, and highlighted Mr. Warren’s 48 years of leadership at LECO.

Robert J. Warren joined LECO Corporation in 1968, and served as President of the company from 1976 until his retirement in 2016. His integrity, vision, and leadership have been key components to the company’s success for the last 40 years. A driving force behind the diversification of products within the company, it was Warren’s leadership that moved LECO beyond its trademark carbon determination business and expanded into areas of analysis for the organic, metallographic, and separation science industries.

In his current role as President Emeritus, Warren advises Co-Presidents Carl Warren and Chris Warren as they guide the company through its third generation of family ownership. He and his wife Elizabeth split their time between homes in Michigan and Florida.