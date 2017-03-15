Version 8 SpectrOil® Analyzers Include a New Spectrometer for Increased Stability and Lower Limits of Detection for Enhanced Fuel Quality Analysis

Spectro Scientific, one of the world’s largest suppliers of oil, fuel, and processed water analysis instrumentation and software, has introduced Version 8 of its SpectrOil® Series analyzers.

The new capabilities are included in both the SpectrOil 100 Series and SpectrOil M Series for the elemental analysis of oil, fuel, coolant and water. SpectrOil technology measures trace quantities of elements dissolved or suspended as fine particles in natural or synthetic petroleum-based products. Oil analysis represents a non-invasive indication of component and overall machinery health, and thereby is an essential tool in ongoing maintenance programs.

The SpectrOil Series Version 8 offers both stability improvements and an enhanced user experience. New signal processing methods improve short- and long-term stability. A fully integrated standardization procedure facilitates calibration and standardization, resulting in easier, faster operation. An improved background measurement method offers lower limits of detection (LODs) in field applications and includes temperature and background measurement corrections that eliminate re-standardization. Signal processing also is improved for field applications involving trace elements.

SpectrOil Version 8 refines the user experience with better tools for remote support, including automatic identification of files that should be sent to Spectro for support. Also, Integrated standardization combines Profile, Disc Offset and standardization procedures into a simple, one-button operation.

The significant performance improvement in Version 8 enabled a new spectrometer for fuel analysis, the SpectrOil M/F-LD. The M/F-LD analyzer supports No. 2 Diesel and extends the limits of detection (LODs) even further for alkaline metals such as lithium (Li), sodium (Na), potassium (K) and vanadium (V) to below 100 parts per billion (ppb). This is a critical need for turbine OEMs that must meet fuel quality specifications.

Spectro Scientific’s SpectrOil 100 Series and SpectrOil M Series analyzers utilize the time-tested and reliable rotating disc electrode (RDE) technique for precisely determining elemental composition in critical operating fluids. For decades RDE has been used as both a quality control tool and a machine health monitor. SpectrOil software includes an interface to Spectro Scientific’s MiniLab 153 comprehensive oil analyzer for industrial machinery.

Spectro president and CEO Brian Mitchell said, “Precision and ease of use are key factors in fast, reliable analysis processes. SpectrOil Version 8 represents another way for our customers to maximize their efficiency and competitiveness.”

For more information, please visit www.spectrosci.com or call 978-431-1120.