Bruker Introduces New Scientific Instruments and Analytical Solutions at Pittcon 2017

The new MALDI PharmaPulse 2.0 system enables pharmaceutical label-free ultra-high throughput screening (UHTS) for primary screens of millions of compounds at significantly lower cost. It can measure up to 10 different samples per second, a 100- to 1000-fold increase in speed and throughput for mass spectrometry-based, label-free screening, with seamless integration into third-party UHTS robotics solutions.

BioPharma Compass 2.0 is a new solution for biopharma R&D and QC, including wizard-driven workflows for monoclonal antibody and antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) characterization, intact mass analysis, sequence errors, truncations, substitutions, and key post translational modifications, such as glycosylation. Data can be unified from the most relevant and complementary MS methods for the characterization of biologics, MALDI-TOF/TOF and ESI-UHR-QTOF. A new 3D feature finder, 21CFR Part 11 compliance, and integration of UV data are included. More...