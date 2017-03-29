Indium Corporation Offers One-Source Solution for High-Purity Tin (Sn) Metal Applications

Indium Corporation delivers a single-source solution, from mine to packaging, for high-purity tin materials. The company offers tin in a number of physical forms and purity levels of up to 5N or 99.999%-pure.

Indium Corporation has the production capability to deliver levels of up to 99.999%-pure (5N) tin. Testing is available upon request for specific impurities.

With a melting point of 505.08 K (231.93°C or 449.47°F) as well as its corrosion-resistant nature, tin is becoming increasingly popular for a number of new and innovative applications, including aerospace and semiconductor.

Indium Corporation delivers tin in grades of 99% (2N) through 99.999%-pure (5N) in a number of physical shapes and geometry, including:

Ingot

Shot

Powder

Customer fabrications (sphere, wire, tubing, and more)

For more information, visit www.indium.com/tin or contact Donna Vareha-Walsh, Director Metals Business Unit, at [email protected].

