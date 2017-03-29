Indium Corporation Offers One-Source Solution for High-Purity Tin (Sn) Metal Applications

Indium Corporation delivers a single-source solution, from mine to packaging, for high-purity tin materials. The company offers tin in a number of physical forms and purity levels of up to 5N or 99.999%-pure.

Indium Corporation has the production capability to deliver levels of up to 99.999%-pure (5N) tin. Testing is available upon request for specific impurities.

With a melting point of 505.08 K (231.93°C or 449.47°F) as well as its corrosion-resistant nature, tin is becoming increasingly popular for a number of new and innovative applications, including aerospace and semiconductor.

Indium Corporation delivers tin in grades of 99% (2N) through 99.999%-pure (5N) in a number of physical shapes and geometry, including:

  • Ingot
  • Shot
  • Powder
  • Customer fabrications (sphere, wire, tubing, and more)

For more information, visit www.indium.com/tin or contact Donna Vareha-Walsh, Director Metals Business Unit, at [email protected].

Indium Corporation is a premier materials manufacturer and supplier to the global electronics, semiconductor, thin-film, and thermal management markets. Products include solders and fluxes; brazes; thermal interface materials; sputtering targets; indium, gallium, germanium, and tin metals and inorganic compounds; and NanoFoil®. Founded in 1934, Indium has global technical support and factories located in China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

For more information about Indium Corporation, visit www.indium.com or email [email protected]. You can also follow our experts, From One Engineer To Another® (#FOETA), at www.facebook.com/indium or @IndiumCorp.

