Off-Axis Beam Expanders Enhance LIDAR Systems

Optical Surfaces Ltd. is a leading supplier of variable focus motorised beam expanders for LIDAR systems used in meteorological applications.

An off-axis reflective beam expander greatly reduces the blind zone of LIDAR systems and therefore often offers the best solution to this problem. In LIDAR systems, such as Doppler Wind LIDAR, the wavefront performance of the beam expander is very important for the LIDAR efficiency.

Variable focus motorised beam expanders from Optical Surfaces incorporate off-axis mirrors which provide an unobstructed output and highly efficient transmission. The reflective design of these beam expanders is achromatic and with aluminium coatings they can operate from UV to far IR without adjustment. Not only do Optical Surfaces beam expanders offer unmatched performance but they are also portable and can be used without the need for internal re-alignment - an important consideration in a LIDAR system.

Over the last 25 years - variable focus motorised beam expanders from Optical Surfaces Ltd have been designed for LIDAR systems used to provide reliable weather radars, measure local wind field phenomena and to map the dispersion of atmospheric pollution in built up city areas.

For further information on variable focus motorised beam expanders please visit www.optisurf.com/index.php/products/laser-beam-expanders/ or contact Optical Surfaces Ltd. on +44-208-668-6126 / [email protected].

Optical Surfaces Ltd. has been producing precision mounted optics and optical systems for more than 50 years and is now accepted as one of the world’s leading suppliers for meteorological research. The company’s ISO 9001-2008 approved manufacturing workshops and test facilities are deep underground in a series of tunnels excavated in solid chalk where temperature remains constant and vibration is practically non-existent. With such stable conditions, testing, particularly with long path lengths, becomes quantifiable and reliable. Working with these natural advantages is a highly skilled team of craftsmen with a commitment to excellence in both product quality and customer service.

For further information on high performance beam expanders please visit www.optisurf.com or contact Optical Surfaces Ltd. on +44-208-668-6126 / [email protected].