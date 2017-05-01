The FLIMbee: Fast Scanning Add-on for PicoQuant’s MicroTime 200 Platform

The newly released galvo scanner add-on FLIMbee provides outstanding flexibility in scanning speed paired with excellent positioning accuracy and sensitivity

The FLIMbee galvo scanner add-on has been released for the MicroTime 200 time-resolved microscopy platform by PicoQuant. This new scanner provides an outstanding flexibility in scanning speed, ranging from very slow to fast, while maintaining the excellent spatial precision of the MicroTime 200. The FLIMbee is designed to minimize vignetting of the image field and to ensure a constant focal volume over a wide scan range.

The fast scanning option enables imaging of quickly occurring changes in samples and of fast chemical or physical processes. In combination with the novel rapidFLIM technique it is even possible to acquire more than 15 FLIM images per second, opening up the door to exploring the exciting and dynamic processes of life in much higher detail. Slower scanning speeds are optimal for applications such as Phosphorescence Lifetime Imaging (PLIM), which can provide deeper insights into the charge carrier dynamics of semi-conductors, for example.

The MicroTime 200 platform is the most flexible and extensible high-end research tool for experiments requiring single molecule sensitivity. Such a system equipped with a FLIMbee scanner is a good choice for Single Molecule Detection (SMD) methods such as Pulsed Interleaved Excitation (PIE), Förster Resonance Transfer (FRET), Stimulated Emission Depletion (STED) super-resolution microscopy, Fluorescence (Lifetime) Correlation Spectroscopy (F(L)CS), Fluorescence Lifetime Cross-Correlations Spectroscopy (FLCCS), dual-focus FCS (2fFCS), anisotropy measurements, and even Two-Photon Excitation (TPE) with descanned or non-descanned detection.

The FLIMbee galvo scanner will be presented at Laser World of PHOTONICS in Munich, Germany,  from June 26-29, 2017, booth #216, hall B2.

