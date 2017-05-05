Compact 8-Position Parallel Synthesizer

Asynt has launched the DrySyn Octo 8-position parallel synthesizer - a convenient, entry-level product for chemists wishing to conduct synthetic reactions under an inert atmosphere with temperature control, reflux and powerful magnetic stirring.

The compact DrySyn Octo parallel synthesizer accommodates low cost consumable reaction tubes each with a working volume of 5-6 ml. The large surface area of these glass reaction tubes enables the DrySyn Octo to be used for air cooled gentle reflux reactions.

Up to 3 DrySyn Octo units can be employed together on any standard magnetic hotplate stirrer, using a DrySyn MULTI baseplate. In this Octo + configuration users can perform 24 parallel reactions in a very small space.

Gas tight closure on each tube connection enables reactions under inert atmospheres to be carried out using the DrySyn Octo. Additions or reaction sampling can be made whilst under inert conditions using a syringe.  The unit uses low cost easily replaceable consumable septums.

For further information on the DrySyn Octo range please visit www.asynt.com/product/drysyn-octo-reaction-station/ or contact Asynt on +44-1638-781709 / [email protected].

Asynt is a leading supplier of affordable products, consumables and services for chemists in industry and academia.  With staff of trained chemists -Asynt is able to draw upon this in-depth applications knowledge to provide a high level of customer support for its DrySyn Heating Blocks, Controlled Lab Reactors, Synthesis Tools, Evaporators, Circulators, Temperature Control Systems, Vacuum Pumps and Laboratory Safety Equipment.

