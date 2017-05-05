Low Power 800-series Flowmeter for Battery Operated Equipment

Titan Enterprises has introduced a new version of its popular 800 series turbine flow meter that enables integration with battery powered or portable equipment.

Designed to operate with minimal power input, this competitively priced, low power 800 series flowmeter maintains high performance over 6 flow ranges from 0.05 to 15 litres per minute. Totally non-metallic wetted components, including a moulded PVDF body and Viton 'O' seals, makes the lower 800 series flowmeter the ideal choice for the metering of even aggressive chemicals. The standard inlet tubes are barbed to accept a hose size of 8mm although for OEM use - alternatives are available.

At the heart of the low power 800 series flowmeter is a precision turbine that rotates freely on robust sapphire bearings. The turbine contains fully moulded-in magnets that are detected through the chamber wall by an extremely low drag, low power detector. The output for the low power 800 series flowmeter is a stream of pulses that are readily interfaced with most electronic displays or recording devices. This combination of materials and technology ensures a long life, high performance product with continuous reliable operation.

For further information on the new low power 800-series flowmeter please

visit www.flowmeters.co.uk/low-power-flow-meters-800-series-low-power-turbine-flow-sensor/ or contact Titan Enterprises on +44-1935-812790 or [email protected].

With over 40 years’ experience in flowmeter innovation and manufacture, Titan's company philosophy of "pushing the envelope by trying to do things a little different and better" has resulted in sales of over 250,000 products into 40 countries worldwide and a repeat purchase rate of 95%. Today Titan supplies innovative flow measurement solutions to a broad range of market sectors, including medical, chemical, petrochemical, food and drink, laboratory and pharmaceutical. For further information please visit www.flowmeters.co.uk.



