A Modern Control Valve for Today’s Demanding Industries

Image Credits: Spirax Sarco

A generation of modernized control valves is promising to transform the precision, control, reliability and efficiency of some of British industry’s most demanding processes.

Downtime and under performance, production personnel are struggling to run their process efficiently is often attributed to routine wear and tear of traditional control valves.

Durability and efficiency can be placed at the heart of any given application, particularly concerning transfer of steam and other industrial fluids, if taking a more modern approach.

Ten years on from its initial release and with over 200,000 already in use, Spira-trol™ has already begun to prove itself as a flexible alternative to many of the application specific control valves on today’s market. Capable of controlling temperature, pressure and flow in numerous industrial environments, it achieves effective energy savings with minimal total cost of ownership (TCO).

Highly adaptable and easy to install and configure the Spira-trol is a modular, ‘set and forget’ system. As a result of its cage retained seat design, maintenance procedures can be completely quickly and efficiently, with no special tools required. The control valve can also be maintained in-situ without being removed from the line, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

Traditional control valves can wear and become less productive for busy processes, therefore durability is an extremely important aspect to consider. Spira-trol is designed to meet the demands of today’s industry as its internal components are designed to withstand a wide-range of industrial fluids, including steam that is highly corrosive. This helps the product to achieve better performance and a long-lasting life cycle.

Pneumatically or electrically actuated, Spira-trol includes a range of smart positioners to aid accurate control valve positioning and improve efficiency. The option of the bellows sealed bonnet, users can achieve zero emissions leakage and further reduce maintenance.

To reduce anti-cavitatio and noise emissions, the control valve is supported with trim components. The large gallery area reduces velocity, flow and therefore noise; contributing towards an improved working environment for plant operators.

The reduced amount of components used to construct the new valve, combined with its reliability, simple commissioning process and ease of maintenance allows all users to benefit from a significantly reduced TCO.