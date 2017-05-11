Mocon Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification for North American Facilities

MOCON, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOCO), a leading international provider of instruments and services for testing, measuring and analyzing invisible gases, has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for both of its North American manufacturing facilities.

The certification includes MOCON’s North American manufacturing facilities in Minneapolis and Lyons , Colorado. Design, manufacturing and technical services have been certified for MOCON’s permeation instruments as well as the Baseline brand of industrial gas analyzers and pID-Tech sensors. The certification also includes technical service in the United States for the company’s Lippke- and Dansensor-brand instruments.

MOCON has always prided itself on being on the cutting edge of innovation for permeation, gas analyzers and sensors. By going through the latest ISO certification protocol, our customers now have third party validation that our processes meet the most current international standards. The objective is to use a robust quality management system to achieve an even higher level of customer satisfaction. Michael Barto , senior vice president of global manufacturing and engineering, MOCON .

In order to be granted ISO 9001:2015 certification an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. Additionally, the company should seek to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of processes for improvement and conformity assurance.



MOCON is a leading provider of detectors, instruments, systems and consulting services to research laboratories, production facilities, and quality control and safety departments in the medical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, packaging, environmental, oil and gas and other industries worldwide. See www.mocon.com for more information.