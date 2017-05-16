Insertion Turbine Flowmeters for Larger Diameter Pipe Applications

Titan Enterprises is a leading supplier of affordable, high quality insertion turbine flowmeters for installation in larger diameter pipelines (40 - 900mm).

Titan insertion turbine flowmeters combine proven technology with modern materials and innovative design. The durable PVDF turbine rotates freely on a 316 stainless steel shaft and has special aerofoil shaped blades to extend the dynamic range of the meter. Specially contoured housing further improves the meter linearity particularly at lower fluid velocities. Installation from the side of the flow line is made via a 1.5" BSP or NPT fitting, and versions are available for 'hot-tap' insertion into pressurised lines.

Each Titan insertion turbine meter contains two sensors, one self-powered (for battery operated equipment) and the other an open collector transistor. A reed switch may be specified for hazardous areas were simple apparatus is acceptable. The body of Titan Insertion Turbine flowmeters is manufactured from AISI 316 stainless steel and as standard is supplied with three meters of five core screened instrument cable. Titan MetraCount, MetraSmart and MetraBatch devices can all be mounted directly onto a turbine insertion flow meter to provide display of flow rate, total or batch control.

For further information please visit www.flowmeters.co.uk/insertion-turbine-flowmeters-for-large-40-900mm-pipes/ or contact Titan Enterprises on +44-1935-812790 / [email protected].

With over 40 years’ experience in flowmeter innovation and manufacture, Titan's company philosophy of "pushing the envelope by trying to do things a little different and better" has resulted in sales of over 250,000 products into 40 countries worldwide and a repeat purchase rate of 95%. Today Titan supplies innovative flow measurement solutions to a broad range of market sectors, including medical, chemical, petrochemical, food and drink, laboratory and pharmaceutical. For further information please visit www.flowmeters.co.uk



