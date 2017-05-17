LECO Releases Simply GCxGC™ Method Development Tool

LECO is pleased to announce the release of our new Simply GCxGC™ method development tool. Designed for both the new user looking to get started with GCxGC, as well as for the experienced user who wants to streamline their analysis, this free tool walks users through the necessary steps of creating a GCxGC method from scratch, or converting an existing 1D GC method to GCxGC.

With a helpful “Guide Me” menu, each step, such as evaluating resolution or decreasing run time, provides a detailed explanation of the purpose, experiment type, and guidelines, as well as a useful example so that each specific step is easy to understand and achieve.

Furthermore, the user can populate the tool with their specific parameters and Simply GCxGC will conduct a walk-through of how to optimize this application, leading to simple and efficient GCxGC methods. Simply GCxGC is relevant for a variety of applications ranging from forensic science, flavor/fragrance analysis, petrochemical, pesticide analysis, SVOCs, food safety, metabolomics, and more. To learn more, visit: https://www.leco.com/simply-gcxgc

