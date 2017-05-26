Anasys Instruments to Host 2nd Annual European Forum on Nanoscale IR Spectroscopy

Anasys Instruments announces the 2nd European Forum on Nanoscale IR Spectroscopy (EFNS).

The conference will be co-hosted together with the Research Group Electrochemical and Surface Engineering (SURF) of Vrije Universiteit Brussel. EFNS will be held at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel campus.

We are very happy to welcome the second EFNS in Brussels. The novel methods in nanoscale IR spectroscopy open up new possibilities in a wide variety of scientific domains. The first EFNS conference in Poland highlighted the multi-faceted applications and capabilities of this technique, and we are sure that the second meeting in Brussels will provide up to date scientific research and advanced nanoscale IR techniques. We are looking forward to a great event with lots of opportunity for scientific discussions. Prof. Tom Hauffman - Member, SURF Group

Last year’s inaugural event saw 100 participants and speakers sharing ideas and research using nanoscale IR spectroscopy. This year, EFNS will focus on the wide range of applications that nanoscale IR spectroscopy addresses, including materials science, 2D materials, life sciences and polymeric studies.

Prominent researchers in the field of nanoscale IR spectroscopy across Europe have been invited to speak on their latest research achievements. Included is Professor Alex Dazzi of University Paris-Sud, the inventor of the Photothermal AFM-IR technique.

Many leading academic and industrial researchers in nanoscale IR spectroscopy will share their research insights gained by the nanoscale IR technology. This will be a valuable opportunity to see the latest nanoIR research and develop new communities within this quickly growing field. Dean Dawson, VP Marketing and Business Development, Anasys Instruments

More details, including agenda and accommodations, are available on the following pages:

For any registration or event questions, please email the conference organizer at [email protected]