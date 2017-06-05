Peak Scientific Unveils New Infinity XE 50 Series Multi-application Nitrogen Generator System

PEAK SCIENTIFIC, the global leader in gas generation for analytical laboratories, today unveiled its new INFINITY XE 50 SERIES nitrogen generator at the 65th ASMS Conference in Indianapolis IN.

Designed to cater for numerous applications across a typical laboratory, from a single source solution, the Infinity XE 50 Series provides a variable flow of nitrogen gas ranging from 11 to 432 litres per minute and at purities up to 99.5%.

INFINITY XE 50 SERIES is ideally suited for a wide range of applications including LC-MS, ELSD, Sample Evaporation, NMR, FTMS and gloveboxes, with the potential of providing nitrogen for multiple applications across an entire lab. The versatile generator can also be used for industrial applications such as Modified Atmosphere Packaging and wine bottling.

This new line represents a significant evolution from its predecessor, Peak’s highly successful Infinity 50 Series, with greater performance range available across a streamlined range of 4 models (5011, 5021, 5031, 5041) and new features including purity monitoring with optional failsafe shutdown and eco mode for maximum energy efficiency and reduced running costs.

We are excited to offer our customers a number of key benefits with our new Infinity XE 50 series that should really make a difference. While Infinity XE is essentially an evolution of an existing range, it offers far more by way of energy efficiency, increased performance range, and protection for the application in the form of the purity failsafe – all packaged together in a more compact solution that can meet a broader spectrum of application demands. Lynne Keating - Product Manager, Peak Scientific

As with all PEAK SCIENTIFIC products, The INFINITY XE 50 SERIES is engineered, assembled and performance tested at the company’s ISO 9001 compliant manufacturing centre of excellence in the UK, and is backed with Peak’s market-leading global on-site technical support and unconditional warranty.

The Infinity XE Series will debut at the American Society of Mass Spectrometry Annual Conference on the 4th of June and is available to order directly from Peak Scientific or authorized distributors from July 1st 2017. For further information visit the Peak Scientific website.