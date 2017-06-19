Oxford Instruments Launches the MQC+ Benchtop NMR Analyser for Easier, Faster, More Accurate Quality Assurance

Oxford Instruments has launched the MQC+ benchtop NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) analyser for the measurement of oil, water, fluorine and solid fat in a variety of samples in a wide range of industries. The MQC+ replaces wet chemical analysis, which uses hazardous chemicals, and allows the measurement of more samples much faster. Unlike wet chemical methods, the MQC+ does not destroy the sample being measured. It can also measure physical properties including crystallinity and density of polymers.

MQC+ Available as Three Models

MQC+23 has been designed for smaller samples and high sensitivity applications. For example, in the textile industry it is used to measure small amounts of oil applied to artificial fibres and fabrics to enhance their properties. MQC+5 is used for large samples, typically agricultural products, for example to measure the oil and moisture content in oilseeds. MQC+F can be used to measure fluorine in samples such as toothpaste and minerals.

Fast, Accurate, Non-Destructive Analysis

Analysis using the MQC+ takes from a few seconds to a few minutes, which means that a high volume of samples can be processed quickly and efficiently. As NMR signals are generated from all parts of the sample not just the surface, even if they are opaque, more accurate measurements are guaranteed. NMR measurements do not damage the sample in any way, so samples can be kept for repeat measurements or to be analysed using other techniques.

Minimal Sample Preparation with no Hazardous Solvents or Chemicals

Grinding or other forms of sample preparation are rarely needed. Samples are simply transferred into a sample tube, conditioned and then analysed. The MQC+ NMR method does not require solvents or other chemicals, removing the need for fume cabinets, specially trained staff and expensive disposal procedures.

Kevin Nott, Product Manager, Oxford Instruments, said “The MQC+ analyser builds on the success of its predecessor by retaining many of its features, including reliable easy-to-use quality control software. However MQC+ has been designed with the potential for enhanced capability. It belongs to a new generation of magnetic resonance instruments incorporating a high performance spectrometer. This means it will benefit from future enhancements to the platform for years to come.”

Easy to Use

The single biggest benefit of MQC+ is that it is so easy to use. Lab technicians will be productive in no time as minimal training is required. The software provides step by step operator guidance with clear on-screen prompts; there are also status indicator lights at the sample chamber entrance. Operator prompts can be customised, and displayed in any language.

MQC+ is available to order from 15th June 2017.