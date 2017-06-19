Anode Rod Identification and Indexing

Image Credits: VHE

The correct installation of a new rodded anode into the pot cell is of critical importance. VHE of Iceland has developed and installed an anode rod indentification and indexing system.

VHE's marking system is installed after the rodded anode storage area at the delivery point to the pot rooms. The indexing process is initiated by the potrooms requesting an anode for a specific cell.

Two lines are marked on the anode stem using VHE’s powder chalk marking technology. The first is a fixed index line, always marked at the same height from the top of the anode, and provides a manual stand-by option. The second line is marked at the correct position for the pot stall in which it is to be inserted, this data being available in realtime from an Oracle database. At the same time, a bar code and six-digit numeric code identifying the potroom, cell, and stall is laser-printed onto a coated area near the top of the stem.

A check-system reads the lines and barcode to ensure correct placement and readability and the indexed rodded anode is then automatically delivered to the correct potroom.