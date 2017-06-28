FerroCheck 2000 Magnetometer Series from Spectro Scientific Adds Capability to Measure Ferrous Particulates In Grease, Meets ASTM Test Method

Image Credits: Spectro Scientific

The FerroCheck 2000 Series of portable magnetometers from Spectro Scientific quickly and conveniently measures total ferrous wear particulates in lubricating fluids. The FerroCheck 2000 unit, which measures ferrous wear particles in oils, is now joined by the FerroCheck 2100 version that adds the capability to quantify up to 15% ferrous debris in grease. The instruments enable users in both field and laboratory settings to accurately gauge evidence of ferrous wear and use the data to support condition-based maintenance programs for engines and machinery in fleet and industrial applications.

The FerroCheck process measures disruption of a magnetic field by ferrous debris in the fluid. The measurement is now supported by ASTM standard D8120 “Standard Test Method for Ferrous Debris Quantification.”

One challenge for grease analysis is the introduction of the same small amount of sample per test to ensure reproducible measurement. A newly designed sampling boat simplifies the task for users and requires less than 1 ml of grease sample.

Operation of the FerroCheck 2000 magnetometers involves simply drawing a fluid sample of less than 2 ml, placing it in the instrument, and using a touch screen to complete the analysis. Results are available within 30 seconds. No solvents, sample preparation, or special technician training is required. The compact, battery-operated units weigh less than five pounds. Data is stored automatically and can be exported via the CSV format or the AMS OilView™ software interface.

FerroCheck magnetometers measure total ferrous content in parts per million (ppm) by weight. They can detect particles from nanometers to millimeters in size, including those typical of normal machine operation as well as large particles produced by abnormal wear.

Coupled with one of Spectro Scientific’s condition-based maintenance systems (MiniLab Series or MicroLab® Series), the FerroCheck 2000 Series is part of a comprehensive solution that ensures asset availability and longevity. When performing measurements on-site, these magnetometers eliminate the wait associated with lab-based fluid analysis and enable users to make immediate maintenance decisions that reduce unexpected downtime and costs and also eliminate potential catastrophic machine failures.