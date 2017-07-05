Oxford Instruments Industrial Analysis Business Becomes Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

Image Credits: Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

A new company, Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science, brings together Hitachi High-Technologies’ extensive scientific instrumentation portfolio with Oxford Instruments’ rich 40-year heritage of innovative analytical instruments and services developed in close partnership with industry customers. The collaboration will offer the companies a wider ranging product portfolio, more contact points with customers and more chances to meet customer needs.

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science will continue to specialise in delivering high-tech analysis solutions, developed in close collaboration with industry customers and designed to meet the tough challenges of a rapidly evolving industrial sector. The company’s range of laboratory-based and robust high-performance in-field testing instruments deliver materials and coatings analysis that adds value throughout the production lifecycle, from raw material exploration to incoming inspection, production and quality control to recycling. A team of in-house experts have developed customised testing methodologies for hundreds of industrial applications, delivering simplicity of operation for even the most demanding applications.