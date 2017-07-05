KNAUER Nano Flow Cell Received Award

Image Credits: Knauer

The UV nano flow cell with fiber optics technology from KNAUER received the Best of Industry award 2017 from Huber Verlag für Neue Medien GmbH.

The KNAUER fiber optics technology allows the nano flow cell to be spatially separated from the detector. This allows the flow cell to be placed at an optimal position within the nano-LC or micro-LC system. By placing the flow cell directly at end of the column minimizes extra column volume, which improves peak sharpness as well as the separation. This makes the nano flow cell ideal for nano-LC-MS, which today is often carried out without additional UV detection, due to bad peak shape.

Today, economic and ecological solutions are more in demand than ever before. In analytical liquid chromatography this challenge can be overcome by using micro- or nano-LC methods. These methods allow for very short analysis times and low consumption of solvents. This results in savings of energy and resources, two points that are also very important to KNAUER.

The family-owned company KNAUER works 55 years in the scientific instruments business and is one of Germany’s pioneers in HPLC. KNAUER introduced flow cells with fiber optics technology more than 15 years ago. The nano flow cell is the most recent development in this field. KNAUER is an ISO 9001 certified company with strict manufacturing and process reliability for highest quality "Made in Germany".