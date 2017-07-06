Techsil Launches New Loctite Hybrid Structural Bonders from Henkel

Image Credits: Techsil

Techsil Ltd of Bidford-on-Avon Warwickshire has announced today its distribution agreement with manufacturer Henkel and introduces their unique range of hybrid structural bonders which herald a new era in product design and assembly.

Incorporating Henkel’s well known structural adhesive range has further strengthened our portfolio of high performance industrial bonding products. We look forward to build on this partnership with Henkel Loctite and offer our customers a wider range of structural adhesive products. We are particularly excited to be involved in the launch of the new LOCTITE® Universal Structural Bonding range which uses Henkel’s patented hybrid technology, early indications show that these innovative adhesives will prove very popular with our customer base. Paul Hughes, Managing Director, Techsil

The LOCTITE® hybrid products combine the qualities of different adhesives to achieve bond strength, speed and durability providing improved performance on a variety of substrates and the versatility to solve many more design and assembly challenges.

Hybrid structural bonding is a tremendous force for change in the way products are designed and made. It allows materials to be selected for their respective performance qualities rather than their compatibility with the joining method; plastics, metals and composites can be freely combined.

The adhesive also creates uniform distribution over the entire bond face achieving a very positive effect on static and dynamic stress, contributing to the durability and reliability of the end-product. And as the join is relatively invisible, the aesthetics of the product are considerably enhanced.

Henkel’s hybrid technology combines these attributes with the fixturing and cure speed of an instant adhesive. The new LOCTITE® HY 4090 provides a good example of what these qualities mean to design engineers and the potential of the range to improve assembly applications, streamline process steps and bond materials in applications with difficult requirements.

LOCTITE® HY 4090 provides exceptional adhesion and strength on plastic/metal combinations and on rubber materials. Fast fixturing reduces assembly time and a robust cure is quickly achieved even at low temperature and when there is relatively large gaps between substrates.

This Universal Structural Bonder offers good impact, vibration, moisture and temperature resistance and as it able to withstand chemical attack, it is suitable for production lines that include a chemical process. The enhanced safety credentials of this adhesive - and all the others in this range - also contribute to its wider scope of application.

The well-balanced properties of LOCTITE® HY 4090 make it ideal for general assembly applications involving mixed substrates – especially moulded plastic/rubber or poorly fitting parts – in a high-volume, semi-automated or manual assembly line. Typical applications would be wire harness and gasket bonding, sealing and bonding LED lighting fixtures, motors and loudspeakers. The product is available in easy-to-use 50ml syringes and 400ml cartridges.