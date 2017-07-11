MDC Enters Into Partnership with Edwards

MDC Vacuum Products, LLC is pleased to announce that we have entered into a partnership with Edwards, allowing us to offer their complete line of vacuum pumps to our customers. Edwards, part of Atlas Copco Group, is a world leader in vacuum pump equipment development and manufacturing; and a leading supplier to the world’s most advanced industries. Edwards invented the concept of the low-maintenance, cost-effective, commercial oil-free ‘dry’ vacuum pump and offers a wide range of other pumping technologies, and related products.

This partnership means that MDC will be adding a comprehensive vacuum pump product category to our catalog and website, which will include the following:

Oil Sealed Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps

Dry Scroll Vacuum Pumps

Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps

Ion Vacuum Pumps