Groundbreaking Developments at Penn State as Work Underway on Carbon Science Centre of Excellence

Image Credits: Morgan Advaned Materials

Work on a state of the art research facility has officially begun, as part of a joint collaboration between Morgan Advanced Materials and Penn State University aimed at driving innovation in the field of carbon science.

The ground breaking ceremony saw senior officials from both sides of the partnership in attendance at Penn State University’s Innovation Park, including Mike Murray, Chief Technology Officer at Morgan Advanced Materials, and Neil Sharkey, Vice President of Research at Penn State University.

With an expected completion date of December 2017, the multi-million dollar centre will become fully operational in early 2018 as home to Morgan’s cutting-edge research into carbon-based materials. As the importance of carbon materials in industry continues to grow by the day, the diverse properties of carbon are expected to play an important role in solving the future challenges of a diverse range of sectors. In collaborating with a world leader in the field of carbon research, Morgan hopes to combine the collective expertise and resources of both parties to accelerate research that will help unlock the vast potential of the material.