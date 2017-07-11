LatticeGear, LLC Announces New Representation in China for Their Innovative Cleaving and Scribing Solutions for Electronics Failure Analysis and Materials Research

LatticeGear, LLC has selected Hong Kong Guangdong International Co., Ltd. (GHITC) to represent and distribute their innovative cleaving and scribing solutions in China. Hong Kong Guangdong International Co., Ltd. is LatticeGear’s fifth sales channel partner in Asia-Pacific, further reinforcing LatticeGear’s commitment to providing excellent and timely customer support to this region.

“We are very excited to introduce our new partner at IPFA 2017,” said Efrat Moyal, Co-Founder of LatticeGear. “Hong Kong Guangdong International Co., Ltd. has a very strong background in both semiconductor failure analysis and electron microscopy. Their ability to relate to customer challenges when it comes to preparing a variety of samples will be a great asset for not only identifying the best solutions for a particular use case, but also for helping customers improve their sample preparation success rates.”

It is our pleasure to cooperate with LatticeGear to bring high quality, high accuracy, yet very easy to use cleaving and scribing systems to China. We expect that the LatticeGear systems will be in demand in China for sample preparation because they are cleanroom compatible, high accuracy and offer reproducibility for routine tasks, all at a price that is affordable for most customers. Michael Heng, Sales Director, Hong Kong Guangdong International Co. Ltd

Visit LatticeGear in Stand 40 at IPFA 2017, 4-7 July 2017, in Chengdu, China, to meet the team from Hong Kong Guangdong International, and see the innovative LatticeAx® scribeless cleaving system and FlipScribe® backside scriber, among other LatticeGear solutions.