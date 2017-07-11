Online Resources for Flow Measurement

Image Credits: Titan Enterprises

Titan Enterprises has added a new informative customer resources section to its website – www.flowmeters.co.uk.

Designed for engineers and scientists tasked with making flow measurements - a new series of flowmeter selection charts facilitate easy selection of the optimum flowmeter and instrumentation for your application using parameters including technology, accuracy, flow rate, maximum temperature, maximum pressure, fluid type and cost.

As a leading innovator in flowmeter technology, Titan Enterprises regularly publishes informative news items, technical and applications articles and a widely respected quarterly newsletter. The resources section provides ready access to a comprehensive bibliography of articles, an archive of fLowdown newsletters since 2013 and many years of topical news.