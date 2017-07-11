Batch Controller for Flowmeters

Image Credits: Titan Enterprises

The Metra-Batch from Titan Enterprises is a batch controller specifically designed for flowmeters or machinery with pulse or frequency outputs.

Ruggedly constructed to provide years of trouble-free operation, the Metra-Batch is proven to deliver precise control of batch dispensing, blending and bottle / tank filling of beverages, chemicals, food ingredients, fuels and solvents.

Metra-Batch has a two-stage batching facility with selectable automatic over-run compensation as well as safety features to prevent erroneous dispensing in the event of a system fault.

This versatile flow controller can be configured as a plant or panel mounted unit offering 2-stage batch control, automatic over-run compensation as well as safety features to prevent erroneous dispensing when a fault occurs. The 8-digit batch display is selectable to count either up or down, in engineering units, or can show the current flow rate, or total product consumption on a password protected accumulator, as well as number of batches delivered.

The unit can transmit totalizer and rate of flow data for remote monitoring. Simple PIN-protected flow-chart programming with English prompts guide the user through the entire setup routine.

Multiple units may be used in conjunction with each other with lock out and networking enunciation giving the user full operating data. Designed to P67 (NEMA 4X) standards the Metra-Batch housing is purposed designed to suit harsh industrial environments.