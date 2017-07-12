Acid Number Testing – Dropping ASTM D664 in Favor of New D8045 Saves Thousands of Dollars

Image Credits: Metrohm AG

Recently the ASTM published method D8045 for Acid Number determination in crude oil and petroleum products. Now there is an online calculator available to help users determine how much their laboratory will save, if they switch from method D664 to the new method D8045.

The savings are the immediate result from the lower amount of solvent that method D8045 (thermometric titration) requires compared to the well-known method D664 (potentiometric titration). Assuming a throughput of several thousand samples p. a., laboratories may easily save a sum in the five-figure-range due to lower solvent consumption.

Other aspects that speak in favor of the new ASTM method 8045 are;