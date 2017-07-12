Metrohm IC System «empowered» by Waters’ «Empower 3» software

Image Credits: Metrohm AG

The range of Metrohm ion chromatography systems running Waters’ «Empower» software has become bigger. Next to Metrohm IC systems with conductivity detection now also Metrohm systems for combined anion and cation analysis as well as systems with amperometric detection can be controlled by Waters software.

The new Metrohm IC Driver 2.0 enables users of Waters’ Empower 3 software to determine electroactive components like sugars, sugar alcohols etc. with the 945 Professional Detector Vario – Amperometry. Dual Channel systems from Metrohm can now also be controlled by Waters’ Empower software for parallel measurements of anions and cations in the same sample. High-pressure gradient applications with Metrohm ion chromatography are now also feasible with Empower software.

Straightforward automation of such applications is provided by the 889 IC Sample Center, which is highly suited for small sample volumes. The optional cooling function extends the scope of application to sensitive biochemical samples.