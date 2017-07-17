Thermally Conductive, Electrically Insulative Epoxy Delivers Low Exotherm for Large Castings and Potting Applications

Image Credits: Master Bond

Master Bond EP39MAOHT is a room temperature curing system for demanding bonding, sealing, coating, potting and encapsulation applications.

It is a versatile product that combines convenient handing, good flow, thermal conductivity, electrical insulation and high temperature resistance. Its toughness lessens the chance of stress cracking when thermally cycled and its low exotherm makes it particularly useful for mid-to-large sized potting applications. Robert Michaels, Vice President, Technical Support, Master Bond

EP39MAOHT has a low mixed viscosity of 3,000-6,000 cps as well as a convenient one to one mix ratio by weight and a long working life of 120-150 minutes for a 100 gram batch. This dimensionally stable system bonds well to a wide variety of substrates including metals, ceramics, composites and glass as well as many rubbers and plastics with very low shrinkage upon curing.

This formulation features reliable thermal conductivity of 9-10 BTU•in/ft2•hr•°F [1.30-1.44 W/(m•K)], while retaining superior electrical insulation properties, including a volume resistivity of >1014 ohm-cm and a dielectric constant of 4.8 at 60 Hz. It offers chemical resistance to water, fuels and hydraulic fluids as well as many acids and bases. EP39MAOHT is serviceable from -100°F to +400°F. The combination of these performance properties makes it well suited for application in the aerospace, electronic, electrical, optical and specialty OEM industries.

EP39MAOHT is off-white in color and is available for use in 1/2 pint, pint, quart, gallon and 5 gallon container kits.

Master Bond Thermal Cycling Resistant Adhesives

EP39MAOHT is a toughened, thermally conductive, electrically insulative two component adhesive, sealant, coating and encapsulation compound that is capable of withstanding rigorous thermal cycling.

About Master Bond

Since its founding in 1976, Master Bond has been committed to developing epoxies, silicones, light curing systems and other specialty adhesives that meet specific customer requirements. Master Bond manufactures over 3,000 grades of specially designed formulations that are widely used across a variety of industries including electronic, medical, aerospace and optical.