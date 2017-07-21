Creaform Now an ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited Laboratory

Creaform, the worldwide leader in portable and highly accurate 3D measurement solutions, is pleased to announce that its Canada-based head office has received the ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA).

The ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation is an internationally recognized standard for testing and calibration. Laboratories accredited as per the ISO/IEC 17025 standard have demonstrated their technical competencies related to the calibration of its technologies. Creaform also follows the ASME B89.4.22 Standard for its acceptance testing and holds an ISO 9001:2008 certification for its quality management system.

“With an increasing demand for rigorous quality control, this recognition reaffirms our commitment to quality to our clients and further solidifies our position as a metrology-grade manufacturer,” states Daniel Brown, Product Management Director at Creaform.

Image Credits: Creaform

This designation means that Creaform uses the highest calibration laboratory management standards and has the technical competencies to guarantee that its 3D measurement products meet their technical specifications. This certification for the HandyPROBE Next™ optical portable CMM product line-up serves as a recognized warranty of consistency in the delivery of high quality and traceable products. Karl Chabot, Quality and Regulatory Affairs Manager, Creaform

Creaform was awarded certificate No. 4274.01 on March 15th, 2017, showing full compliance with the international testing standard in the field of calibration. To view that certificate of accreditation, visit Creaform online at www.creaform3d.com/en/corporate/certifications-and-associations.