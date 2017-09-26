Two-Sided Magnetic Grate Separator with Automatic Cleaning MSSO-AC

Image Credits: Sollau

Magnetic grate separator with automatic cleaning is designed to separate in a quick and easy way even the finest magnetic iron contamination from free-flowing substances of good bulk properties and to protect the machinery that subsequently treats these materials.

Magnetic grate separators MSS-AC with automatic cleaning are manufactured in two versions: one-sided MSSJ-AC (for the production processes that can be interrupted during the cleaning procedure) and double-sided MSSO-AC (for continuous material flow).

The one-sided separator (MSSJ-AC) is intended for the application, where the material flow and the production process can be interrupted in the course of the cleaning. The small dimensions of our one-sided magnetic separator MSSJ-AC make its application possible even in the production lines with very limited space for the execution of necessary cleaning (where e. g. the manual magnetic separator MSS-MC or the two-sided automatic separator MSSO-AC could not be - for this reason - applied).

The two-sided separator (MSSO-AC) is intended for such applications, where the material flow and the production process cannot be interrupted during the cleaning. The bulk material falls down through the inlet for the contaminated material via demountable damping grate (it reduces the impact power of the falling material) on the grate sieve consisting of magnetic tubes. Ferromagnetic particles are caught on the stainless steel surface of the protective tubes thanks to the strong neodymium magnets. The grates occupy two thirds of the separator width, while the magnetic cores are permanently placed under the inlet for the contaminated material, in the middle of the magnetic separator. Owing to the two-third length of the cover tubes the magnetic cores (situated in the separator centre) are always protected by the stainless steel tubes and a half of the cover tube length is continuously cleaned from the magnetic impurities at the same time. This way the continuousness of both cleaning and separation processes is guaranteed (and without the necessity to interrupt the production cycle during the magnetic separation and cleaning). The entire lower grid (= the set of lower protective tubes) moves to the right by means of the pneumatic drive and guiding rollers in preset time intervals and the upper grid follows it to the same position. Discharge of the collected impurities into the waste funnel at the right side takes place during the cleaning interval set by the customer. Afterwards the bottom protective tubes are moved to the left and followed by the upper grid. The ferromagnetic impurities caught up on the protective tubes fall down into the left waste funnel. The tubes protecting the magnetic cores are moved to the right as soon as the cleaning process is finished (and the whole procedure keeps being is repeated all the time).

The separation process of both types of the separators can be monitored thanks to the transparent checking window in the upper part of the separator. In order to observe the strict rules and demands of food processing and pharmaceutical industries, the parts of the separator supposed to be in direct contact with the cleaned material are supplied with a polished surface and removed welds.

In order to ensure a quick and easy connection, the separator housing is ended by flanges (standard type, Jacob quick-connect fasteners or flanges according to client's needs) of 250 x 250 mm, 400 x 400 mm or 500 x 500 mm (but we can adjust the connection to client's requirements).