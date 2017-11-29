BLH Nobel Announces Strain Gage Load Cell Product Families Now Available with Functional Safety Certifications per EN ISO 13849 and IEC 61508

The BLH Nobel brand of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG), experts in standard and custom process weighing and force measurement solutions, including high-quality and high-accuracy weighing and control systems, today announced that four of its strain gage load cell product families are now available with EN ISO 13849 and IEC 61508 functional safety certifications.

The EN ISO 13849 functional safety standard incorporates statistical analysis to help better predict component, device and circuitry reliability within the safety-related parts of industrial machinery control systems. This determination represents the probability of failure to danger over time, expressed as a performance level (PL). The IEC 61508 standard for electrical/electronic/programmable electronic safety-related systems further defines methods to achieve product functional safety. This allows OEMs to demonstrate a certain overall safety integrity level (SIL) within their system designs.

The strain gage load cell product families from BLH Nobel now available with functional safety certifications include models with or without current loop output, as well as those featuring redundant configurations. Most families with functional safety certifications are further available with ATEX, CSA, FM, IECEx, cFMus and CE approvals. These certifications allow the BLH Nobel load cells to be specified within a wider range of critical applications, including crane weighing and overload monitoring; process industry weighing and monitoring; offshore tank weighing; machinery monitoring; and safety-critical weighing and force measurements.

For more than 40 years, the BLH Nobel brand of VPG has specialized in the design, development and manufacture of high-quality and high-accuracy process weighing and force measurement technologies and related control systems. BLH Nobel load cells maximize accuracy and minimize the effects of mixing, agitation, and temperature changes within critical process stages. BLH Nobel products and customized solutions are designed to comply with stringent requirements in the food and beverage, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical equipment, process, mining, steel, and offshore industries. The brand further offers a wide variety of communication protocols for seamless integration within complex production lines. It also supplies system solutions, products, and services in more than 100 countries worldwide. Each BLH Nobel custom solution is derived from more than 40 years of engineering expertise, gained from across thousands of successful applications. For more information on these and other product offerings, click here.