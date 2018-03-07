Freeman Technology discusses optimising powder handling processes at ACHEMA 2018

Powder characterisation specialists, Freeman Technology, will be presenting at the upcoming ACHEMA exhibition and congress (11-15 June 2018, Frankfurt, Germany). Delegates will have the opportunity to hear from members of the Freeman team throughout the congress; where topics include predicting screw feeder performance (12 June at 15:00), the influence of fines content on the flow behaviour of FCC catalysts (13 June at 16:20), and optimising and reusing metal powders in additive manufacturing (15 June at 11:30).

Delegates can also visit Stand E66 in Hall 4.1, where the company will be showcasing material characterisation solutions designed to optimise process performance, increase productivity and improve quality in a diverse range of sectors. Freeman Technology’s solutions include the flagship FT4 Powder Rheometer®, a unique and comprehensive powder tester, which uses patented dynamic methodology, automated shear cells (in accordance with ASTM D7891) and a series of bulk property tests to quantify powder behaviour in terms of flow and processability. This is complemented by the Uniaxial Powder Tester, which provides accurate and robust measurement of the uniaxial unconfined yield strength (uUYS) of a powder to assess and rank flowability. The UPT will be new to visitors of ACHEMA, where they will also be able to see the offline Consolidation Station which delivers additional testing capabilities, enabling samples to be stored for extended periods under precisely controlled conditions.

In addition, the company also now offers in-line, real-time flow measurement capabilities via an exclusive partnership with Lenterra Inc. The Drag Force Flow sensor, an optical technology, aids process understanding and manufacturing efficiency. Visitors can collect a copy of a recently published case study which illustrates how the technology is used to optimise High Shear Wet Granulation.

With two decades of experience in powder flow and powder characterisation, expert teams, including representative from the newly established German office, will be on hand throughout the event to discuss powder handling challenges.

